The Art of Perseverance: Wes Holloway

By Chaz Miller
HOUSTON, Texas -- Wes Holloway always loved to draw and doodle, but he never expected to become a professional artist.

That changed when he suffered a spinal cord injury during his freshman year at The University of Texas at Austin.

Holloway became confined to a wheelchair, but he was determined to live his life to the fullest.

One way he did that was by following his true passion - art.

It took some time for him to find the best way to use a paint brush and pencil, but the effort was worth it.

Holloways art, which includes painting, drawing, and collages, explores the human body, stereotypes, masculinity, and more.

In this episode of Stroke of Genius, Holloway explains the process behind his art, how his sexuality and disability influence his work, and how having a piece displayed at The Smithsonian gave him an entirely new perspective on his craft.

For more information on Wes and his art, check out his website weshollowayart.com
