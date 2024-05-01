Art Moore announces retirement on 'Live with Kelly and Mark'

NEW YORK -- Art Moore announced on Wednesday's "Live with Kelly and Mark" that he plans to retire in September.

Moore works as the Vice President of Programming at WABC-TV. He's been part of the ABC family for a remarkable 53 years!

He began his career at WKBW-TV in Buffalo, NY, when ABC was known as Capital Cities/ABC.

He then worked as the director of programming at WPVI in Philadelphia for many years before joining WABC in 1989.

As head of programming, he has played a role in countless series and specials that helped shape WABC's identity and the station's enduring relationship with viewers.

He is a multi-Emmy award winner and has been in charge of production for some of the most successful and prolific series in syndication history, including "Road to Gold," an Academy Award preview show that ran for 20 years, and, of course, most notably, the #1 entertainment talk show on television, "Live with Kelly and Mark."

He's been working as the executive-in-charge of production for 36 seasons.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos shared the news with viewers on Wednesday morning and promised a proper send-off for the legend in the fall.

"He's chosen today, yes today, our wedding anniversary, to announce that the time has come, but I don't think it has come," Ripa said.

"Well, not quite yet, but coming up soon," Moore said. "Today is actually my anniversary of joining the company."

"53 years with the ABC family!" Consuelos said.

"And I'm only 42, so it's amazing," Moore joked.

Ripa said that she wants to use the next several months to talk him out of retirement.

"Art is the reason, I say it all the time and I mean it, he is the reason I am here and have stayed here for all these years," Ripa said. "You are so, so important to me personally, to our family, you are one in a gazillion, and you mean so much to all of us here. You are the most special, devoted, loyal, extraordinary person I have ever met in my life."

He plans to kick off season 37 with "Live" and then, "I've got family in Phoenix, so I'll definitely be out there more. And then I may drift over to Palm Springs, I know somebody."

Ripa joked that she could retire with Moore and Consuelos could have a new cohost to which he replied, "Happy Anniversary!"

Moore's ABC family would like to congratulate him on his big retirement news!