Project powered and led by women adds murals in Sylmar

SYLMAR, Calif. (KABC) -- New murals are going up in Sylmar like one that is nearly 300-feet long. It's a part of a project led and powered by women."Art is very male dominant. There is starting to be more women involved in it and I like to see that," said a female artist involved in the project known as MrBbaby."It's cool that we now get that chance as women to kind of do a boy's job. It's not a boy's job anymore," Ahlise Vela, a project artist.A group of women artists is spearheading this project that includes the enormous mural called 'A Valley In Time' that's on San Fernando Rd. and Roxford St.A second mural part of the project is called 'Ancestral Healing' located on Glenoaks Blvd. and Sayer St."It taught me many things. I got to acquire a new little sisterhood between us all and that was a huge gain from this project as well," said Desiree Sanchez, a project muralist.The muralists worked with the nonprofit 11:11 Projects. They are an art and culture organization that is women-led that managed and curated the murals."Our mission is to create a network of cultural oasis to providing artists the tools to create socially-minded public art," said Erin Stone, co-founder and co-director of 11:11 Projects.Each mural has a different message, the large one focuses on agriculture and the other on ancestral roots."I am a resident of Sylmar. I hope that this mural, not only beautifies and adds color, but also helps us reflect as a community," said Addy Gonzalez Renteria, co-founder and co-director of 11:11 Projects.