Project powered and led by women adds murals in Sylmar

By
SYLMAR, Calif. (KABC) -- New murals are going up in Sylmar like one that is nearly 300-feet long. It's a part of a project led and powered by women.

"Art is very male dominant. There is starting to be more women involved in it and I like to see that," said a female artist involved in the project known as MrBbaby.

"It's cool that we now get that chance as women to kind of do a boy's job. It's not a boy's job anymore," Ahlise Vela, a project artist.

A group of women artists is spearheading this project that includes the enormous mural called 'A Valley In Time' that's on San Fernando Rd. and Roxford St.

A second mural part of the project is called 'Ancestral Healing' located on Glenoaks Blvd. and Sayer St.

"It taught me many things. I got to acquire a new little sisterhood between us all and that was a huge gain from this project as well," said Desiree Sanchez, a project muralist.

The muralists worked with the nonprofit 11:11 Projects. They are an art and culture organization that is women-led that managed and curated the murals.

"Our mission is to create a network of cultural oasis to providing artists the tools to create socially-minded public art," said Erin Stone, co-founder and co-director of 11:11 Projects.

Each mural has a different message, the large one focuses on agriculture and the other on ancestral roots.

"I am a resident of Sylmar. I hope that this mural, not only beautifies and adds color, but also helps us reflect as a community," said Addy Gonzalez Renteria, co-founder and co-director of 11:11 Projects.

