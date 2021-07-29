entertainment

'Arthur' to end at PBS Kids after 25 years

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

"Arthur," the longest-running children's animated series in the U.S., is coming to an end in 2022 after 25 years of being on the air.

"Arthur" is coming to an end after 25 years.

PBS Kids plans to end the iconic children's series, screenwriter Kathy Waugh revealed during a recent interview on the "Finding DW" podcast.

Executive producer Carol Greenwald said reruns will continue to be available on PBS Kids.

"Arthur is the longest-running kids animated series in history and is known for teaching kindness, empathy and inclusion through many groundbreaking moments to generations of viewers," Greenwald said in a statement.

RELATED | Alabama public TV bans an 'Arthur' episode with same-sex wedding
EMBED More News Videos

Public television in Alabama is refusing to air an episode of the children's show Arthur, that features a same-sex wedding.



"Arthur" is aimed at children ages 4 to 8. It stars 8-year-old aardvark Arthur and his family and friends, according to PBS Kids.

Waugh told the podcast: "Arthur is no longer in production. We had our wrap party two years ago. I think (PBS) made a mistake, and I think Arthur should come back and I know I'm not alone in thinking they made a mistake."

She continued: "I don't know if it was a ratings issue or if it felt like it needed to be retired. To me, it felt evergreen, like it was never going to end, but it did end."



Waugh developed the show based on the books by Marc Brown. The show is the longest-running children's animated series in the US and has won four Daytime Emmys for outstanding children's animated program.

The show ends with Season 25, which is set to air in the winter of 2022. It was previously renewed for four seasons in 2018. It premiered in October 1996.

The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmententertainmenttelevisionpbsarthur
ENTERTAINMENT
Britney Spears' new lawyer files to remove father's control
Ex-NFL star looks for love on 'The Celebrity Dating Game'
America's largest indoor waterpark is now open in Texas
University finds missing Dorothy dress from 'The Wizard of Oz'
TOP STORIES
NWS: No tsunami threat to SoCal beaches after Alaska quake
Video: Fight breaks out on 60 Freeway in Ontario after crash
Tsunami warning canceled after 8.2 quake off Alaska coast
USA's Suni Lee wins all-around gold
2 killed, 1 hurt after car slams into tree off Angeles Crest Highway
Suspect arrested in double shooting at Corona movie theater
Pilots near LAX warned after 'possible jet pack man' spotted
Show More
Disneyland, Disney World will require guests to wear masks indoors
Activision Blizzard workers stage walkout at company office in Irvine
Bob Odenkirk in stable condition after collapse on set
Pioneering TV pitchman Ron Popeil dies at age 86
Chase ends in El Monte with suspect in custody
More TOP STORIES News