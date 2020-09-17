otrc

Ashley Tisdale is pregnant, expecting first child with husband Christopher French

LOS ANGELES -- Ashley Tisdale is going to be a mother.

The former Disney Channel star and husband Christopher French announced their pregnancy by showing off her baby bump in photos posted to Instagram Thursday. This will be their first child.



"I can't stop smiling," Tisdale posted to her story.

"We are so moved and filled with joy by the amazing and beautiful outpouring of Love from all over the world for this little one," French, a musician, wrote.

Other celebs joined in on the celebration. "High School Musical" costar Vanessa Hudgens wrote that she was "so so happy" for the couple and actress Patricia Heaton said she "couldn't be more excited" for her TV daughter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebritydisney channelpregnancyotrc
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
OTRC
2020 Emmy predictions when predicting the future is folly
See who's slated to to appear at 2020 Emmys
'Mandalorian' season 2 trailer released: Watch it here
'Dancing with the Stars' returns for Season 29
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
44 arrested in Beverly Hills for alleged EDD fraud
Actress Lori Loughlin to serve sentence in Victorville
Join ABC7, Red Cross to help families in need with Day of Giving for Western Wildfires
Live COVID briefings from local and state officials
Netflix 'Cheer' star charged with child pornography
LA County could move to red tier by October, allowing gyms, theaters to open
Scammers file fake EDD claims using random addresses: 'It's scary'
Show More
Bobcat Fire: Evacuation warnings issued for Juniper Hills area
Trump pushes for 'larger' COVID-19 relief bill
Garcetti issues urgent plea for Angelenos to get flu shot before season hits
Garden Grove Unified reverses plan to return to in-person learning
Obama memoir 'A Promised Land' due out in Nov. 2020
More TOP STORIES News