Assault on victim wearing Russian 'MAGA' hat in Hermosa Beach leads to arrest of Winnetka man

HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A Winnetka man was arrested Tuesday after police said he attacked a man wearing a red hat that said "Make America Great Again" in Russian.

The incident happened Sept. 2 at about 6:40 p.m. in the bathroom of a restaurant in downtown Hermosa Beach.

Hermosa Beach police said the suspect, David Delgado, asked the victim what his red hat with Russian lettering said.

The suspect then allegedly punched the man several times in the face, stole the hat and ran off.

Police said they used surveillance video to find the suspect and arrest him in his residence in Winnetka.

Delgado is facing charges of robbery and battery with serious injury. He is being held on $100,000 bail.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hermosa beachwinnetkalos angeles countydonald trumparrestassaultattack
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Workers march at LAX expected to draw hundreds, impact traffic
Pompeo confirms he was on call between Trump, Ukrainian president
Suspect dead after firing shots from inside Colton bank
Suspects sought after woman robbed at gunpoint in Canoga Park
Anaheim family devastated by theft of bulldog puppies
Vegas shooting survivors now teaching active shooter training
Colton vet no longer homeless thanks to community
Show More
LAPD to deploy drones under certain guidelines
LA County votes to ban flavored tobacco, calls for statewide vaping ban
West Hollywood cannabis cafe opens with booming business
Former Dallas officer guilty of murder for killing neighbor
California boat company suspends tours after fatal fire
More TOP STORIES News