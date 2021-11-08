astroworld festival tragedy

Travis Scott cancels Day N Vegas Festival appearance as online petitions call for performance bans

EMBED <>More Videos

Timeline looks at chaos of deadly Astroworld Festival

In the wake of the Astroworld tragedy and the deaths of eight people, rapper Travis Scott will not perform at an upcoming festival in Las Vegas this weekend.

Scott was slated to be one of the headliners at "Day N Vegas," but it was confirmed Monday morning that he will not perform.

"Day N Vegas" is a general admission festival, just like the Astroworld Festival that turned deadly over the weekend.

Petitions circulating online called for Scott to be removed from upcoming festivals including "Day N Vegas," followed by Coachella next year.

A change.org petition called on the Las Vegas show's promoter, Goldenvoice, to remove Scott from the lineup.

The petition says "his deliberate recklessness and disregard for safety by encouraging rowdy crowds to rage and rush the security lines is an endangerment to all attendees, and he should be held accountable for his actions."

Another online petition is made out to Gov. Greg Abbott, the Texas State House, the Texas State Senate and Sen. Ted Cruz. It says Scott should not be allowed to perform in Texas.

The petition organizer says Scott's actions on Friday night are unacceptable and should not be tolerated in the great state of Texas.

The petition references other gatherings in Texas, such as Austin City Limits and South by Southwest as examples at which performers do not entice and encourage fans to "raging."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
astroworld festival tragedylive musicfestivalmusicu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ASTROWORLD FESTIVAL TRAGEDY
177 lawsuits filed two weeks after deadly Astroworld tragedy
Astroworld timeline gives organized view of the disaster
9-year-old trampled at Astroworld dies from his injuries, family says
Attorney: Texas A&M student injured at Astroworld dies
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Citadel Outlets open early for Black Friday shopping
Chase of box truck ends with suspect arrested in Compton
Massive blaze rips through commercial building south of DTLA
Thousands in SoCal without power on Thanksgiving during high winds
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Show More
Wind destroys Burbank studio construction project
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find IE Boston Market closed
South African scientists detect new COVID variant amid spike
Oregon gray wolf dies after historic trek into California
More TOP STORIES News