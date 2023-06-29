Grand jury decides not to bring charges in case of deadly Astroworld Festival concert surge

HOUSTON -- A grand jury spent the day considering possible criminal charges in the investigation into the Astroworld Festival disaster, which left 10 concertgoers dead. Ultimately, they returned six no bill decisions, meaning no criminal charges will be pursued.

More than 18 months after the deadly concert surge as Travis Scott performed at NRG Park on Nov. 5, 2021, no one has been held criminally responsible for the tragedy. A press conference is expected about 5 p.m. EST.

Scott's attorney spoke with ABC Houston affiliate KTRK, saying, "It has just been confirmed to me that the grand jury no-billed Travis Scott, which is great relief to Travis. It's something we were hoping, something we expected based on lack of evidence."

"Everything was presented to the grand jury, and they found there was no criminal liability on Travis' part," he added.

The video featured above is KTRK's 24/7 live stream.

The victims, with the youngest just 9 years old, all died of compression asphyxiation, the medical examiner ruled.

Watch in-depth coverage of what unfolded at the festival in Astroworld Aftermath

This is a developing story; check back for more information.