It's unclear how the shooting unfolded and the condition of the victim remains unknown.

At least 1 person injured in shooting on 60 Freeway in Jurupa Valley; investigation underway

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- The westbound lanes of the 60 Freeway in Jurupa Valley reopened early Thursday morning following a shooting investigation.

Details are limited, but according to the California Highway Patrol, at least one person was shot.

The westbound lanes were shut down for several hours over night, prompting drivers to exit Valley Way.

Eyewitness News is working to get more information.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.