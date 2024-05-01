UCLA protesters violently clash for more than 2 hours before law enforcement intervenes

Dueling groups of protesters clashed early Wednesday at UCLA, grappling in fistfights and shoving, kicking and using sticks to beat one another for more than two hours before law enforcement officers intervened.

Dueling groups of protesters clashed early Wednesday at UCLA, grappling in fistfights and shoving, kicking and using sticks to beat one another for more than two hours before law enforcement officers intervened.

Dueling groups of protesters clashed early Wednesday at UCLA, grappling in fistfights and shoving, kicking and using sticks to beat one another for more than two hours before law enforcement officers intervened.

Dueling groups of protesters clashed early Wednesday at UCLA, grappling in fistfights and shoving, kicking and using sticks to beat one another for more than two hours before law enforcement officers intervened.

WESTWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Dueling groups of protesters clashed overnight Tuesday at UCLA, grappling in fistfights and shoving, kicking and using sticks to beat one another for more than two hours before law enforcement officers intervened.

The violence among pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli demonstrators began shortly before 11 p.m. on the Westwood campus. Campus police, Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies, LAPD and California Highway Patrol officers did not step in to quell the chaos until about 1:30 a.m.

Earlier this week, UCLA officials said extra security measures were in place in the aftermath of fighting on campus last weekend. Late Tuesday night, security officials were seen standing by as the violence erupted.

Los Angeles Police Department officials said the agency was in contact with the UCLA Police Department. The CHP said it was asked to send units onto campus.

"Horrific acts of violence occurred at the encampment tonight and we immediately called law enforcement for mutual aid support," Mary Osako, a UCLA vice chancellor and spokeswoman, said in a statement. "The fire department and medical personnel are on the scene. We are sickened by this senseless violence and it must end."

How many of the protesters involved in the overnight fighting are UCLA students was unclear.

Chaos erupted at UCLA overnight between pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli protesters at an encampment on campus, prompting a response from law enforcement.

After a couple of hours of scuffles between protesters, police wearing helmets and face shields formed lines and slowly separated the groups. That quelled the violence, and the scene was calm as day broke. Wednesday's classes were cancelled.

Due to the distress caused by the violence that took place on Royce Quad late last night and early this morning, all classes are cancelled today. Please avoid the Royce Quad area," a UCLA statement said. Royce Hall is expected to remain closed through Friday, and Powell Library is scheduled to reopen Monday.

"We are appalled at the violence that took place on the campus of UCLA last night," the Jewish Federation of Los Angeles The abhorrent actions of a few counter protestors last night do not represent the Jewish community or our values. We believe in peaceful, civic discourse.

"Unfortunately, the violence at UCLA is a result of the lack of leadership from the Chancellor and the UCLA administration," the statement said, calling for university officials to "immediately close the encampment and reestablish deterrence."

Tent encampments of protesters calling on universities to stop doing business with Israel or companies that support the war in Gaza have spread across the country in a student movement unlike any other in the 21st century, reaching from New York to Texas and California. The ensuing crackdown by police on some college campuses has stirred echoes of the much larger student protest movement during the Vietnam War era.

There have been confrontations with law enforcement and more than 1,000 arrests nationwide. In rarer instances, university officials and protest leaders struck agreements to restrict the disruption to campus life and upcoming commencement ceremonies.

The clashes at UCLA took place around a tent encampment built by pro-Palestinian protesters, who erected a line of parade barricades, plywood and wooden pallets at the edge of the camp - while counter-protesters tried to pull them down. Video showed fireworks exploding over and in the encampment.

People threw chairs and other objects and at one point a group piled on a person who lay on the ground, kicking and beating them with sticks until others pulled them out of the scrum.

Organizers of the pro-Palestinian protests at USC are set to meet with USC President Carol Folt Tuesday for the second consecutive day.

It was not clear how many people might be injured. No arrests were immediately announced.

Mayor Karen Bass called the violence "absolutely abhorrent and inexcusable" in a post on social media platform X.

Police enter Columbia's campus as protests continue nationwide

Hours earlier, police burst into a building at Columbia University that pro-Palestinian protesters took over and broke up a demonstration that had paralyzed the school while inspiring others.

New York City officers entered Columbia's campus after the university requested help, according to a statement released by a spokesperson. A tent encampment on the school's grounds was cleared, along with Hamilton Hall where a stream of officers used a ladder to climb through a second-floor window. Protesters seized the hall at the Ivy League school about 20 hours earlier.

"After the University learned overnight that Hamilton Hall had been occupied, vandalized, and blockaded, we were left with no choice," the school said. "The decision to reach out to the NYPD was in response to the actions of the protesters, not the cause they are championing. We have made it clear that the life of campus cannot be endlessly interrupted by protesters who violate the rules and the law."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.