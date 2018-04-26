#ATF agents remove evidence from home in #SantaAna. You can see agent carrying two rifles. @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/FSqFgqQVup — Greg Lee (@abc7greg) April 26, 2018

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives raided a home in Orange County Thursday morning as part of an ongoing investigation.The raid was conducted at a residence in Santa Ana, which is one of six locations targeted across Southern California, an ATF official told Eyewitness News. The official also said search warrants were served at the location in connection to "violent criminal activity."According to a criminal complaint, several transactions involving guns and drugs took place at the Santa Ana home. A man and woman were seen taken away in restraints at the location. A third man was detained then released. There were also four children at the home during the raid.After searching, agents were seen carrying several boxes and at least two rifles out of the residence for evidence.ATF confirmed that eight arrests were made at the six locations, two of which were in Santa Ana. The arrested individuals are accused of illegally buying and selling more than 4 pounds of methamphetamine, more than 30 guns and even a hand grenade, the complaint stated.The nine-month investigation, which is being led by the ATF with help from Santa Ana and Anaheim police and the FBI, focuses on firearms and drug trafficking."This investigation started last year, and it's a proactive investigation, where we were targeting criminal activity by various gang members," said Ginger Colbrun with ATF.An ATF Special Response Team was on the scene in Santa Ana. There are only five special response teams nationwide. The ATF said Special Response Teams are reserved for "the worst of the worst."Residents living near that Santa Ana home said the Special Response Team used flash bangs during their raid at the residence located near the intersection of Rene Street and Jan Way.