There also have been about 1,000 outages reported by T-Mobile customers, as well

AT&T and Verizon phone, internet services reportedly impacted by outage

AT&T and Verizon are experiencing some type of an outage Thursday morning.

AT&T and Verizon are experiencing some type of an outage Thursday morning.

AT&T and Verizon are experiencing some type of an outage Thursday morning.

AT&T and Verizon are experiencing some type of an outage Thursday morning.

AT &T and Verizon are reportedly experiencing some type of an outage Thursday morning.

The website Downdetector.com has reported more than 32,000 outage reports Thursday morning.

The most reported problems are in Los Angeles, Dallas, San Diego, Houston, San Antonio, Honolulu, Chicago, San Francisco and Atlanta.

Downdetector.com is also reporting roughly 1,500 outage reports for Verizon servies as well.

This outage is mostly said to be impacting Philadelphia, Chicago, Brooklyn, Houston, New York City, Dallas, Los Angeles, Spokane, San Ramon.

There also have been about 1,000 outages reported by T-Mobile customers, as well.

"Downdetector offers real-time status information for over 12,000 services across 47 websites representing 47 countries," the website says.

We have reached out to the companies for more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.