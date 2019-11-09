Attempted murder suspect arrested in Sylmar after police pursuit, manhunt

SYLMAR, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities arrested a suspect wanted for attempted murder after a manhunt ended in Sylmar Saturday morning.

California Highway Patrol says the incident began with a pursuit on the 5 Freeway near Route 126 just before 2 a.m. after officers attempted to stop a vehicle they believed belongs to an attempted murder suspect.

The chase continued for several miles until the suspect crashed his car near Highway 170 then fled near Laurel Canyon Boulevard.

Officers found him after an extensive search which involved at least one K-9 unit.

He was taken into custody around 4:40 a.m.

A handgun was recovered from the vehicle, though it is unclear if it was used in the attempted murder or if it belongs to the suspect.

Additional information on the incident was not immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.
