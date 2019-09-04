2 suspects arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Eagle Rock brush fire, authorities say

By ABC7.com staff
EAGLE ROCK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two men were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and are accused of intentionally setting a brush fire in Eagle Rock that burned around 30 acres, authorities said.

The suspects, identified as 25-year-old Daniel Michael Nogueira and 25-year-old Bryan Araujocabrera, were arrested Saturday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

There is a nearby homeless encampment in the area, but it was unclear who was the target of the alleged crime.

The brush fire started last Sunday, Aug. 25, shut down the intersection of the 134 and 2 freeways in Eagle Rock. The flames didn't damage any homes but it did force the evacuation of about 100 homes in the area.

Eyewitness News also learned that a firefighter on scene suffered a minor back injury due a fall. Nobody else was hurt.

The Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles District Attorney's office was expected to announce more on the arrests Wednesday.
