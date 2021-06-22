Education

Austin Beutner honored by LAUSD board ahead of announced retirement as superintendent

EMBED <>More Videos

Beutner honored by LAUSD board ahead of retirement as superintendent

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Outgoing Superintendent Austin Beutner was honored by the Los Angeles Unified School District board on Tuesday ahead of his previously announced retirement as LAUSD chief.

Beutner's three-year tenure was busy, challenging and at-times rocky. But on Tuesday even some of his critics on the board of education admitted that they had been wrong about him and that he was the right person to lead the district.


During the board's morning meeting, a video was shown that included messages of gratitude and farewell from students, parents and LAUSD officials.

Beutner's stint as superintendent was marked by a teacher's strike in which the United Teachers Los Angeles union described him as someone who wanted to privatize public education. Then a series of devastating wildfires led to the closure of some LAUSD campuses. And during the COVID-19 pandemic, remote learning presented an unprecedented challenge for the second-largest school district in the country.

In an interview with ABC7 on Tuesday, Beutner described his upcoming departure as bittersweet, adding that working to improve the lives of students is something he'll miss.


"When I started with the school district three short years ago, Californians invested about $17,000 per student" while New York spent about $30,000 per student, he said. "This coming year we'll invest $24,000. We'll have more teachers, more counselors, more nurses, more librarians, smaller class sizes."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationlos angeleslos angeles countylausdschoolstudents
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Bodycam footage released in shooting death of Stockton Officer Inn
Parents fight for 2-year-old's life as she battles rare genetic disease
250 gators removed from Disney's properties since boy died in 2016 attack
New model projects COVID resurgence in 3 months
Chris Brown accused of striking woman, prompting LAPD response
Help wanted: Labor shortage shocks California restaurants
Are CA's vaccine incentives working? It's complicated
Show More
Citizen app sends erroneous plane crash alert to LA residents
Billie Eilish apologizes after video surfaces of singer mouthing racial slur
Video: 8 hurt, including pedestrian, in Van Nuys multi-vehicle crash
LA County urges employers to verify workers' vaccination status
Las Vegas-Los Angeles high-speed rail line project delayed until 2022
More TOP STORIES News