Education

In last address as LAUSD superintendent, Beutner highlights plans to prepare students for success

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Beutner talks plans to prep students for success in last LAUSD address

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- In his final address as superintendent of the L.A. Unified School District, Austin Beutner on Monday focused on initiatives underway he says will better prepare students for success and help their families as they work to return to some sense of normalcy.

"State of the art, more inclusive approaches are helping prepare future graduates for 21st century careers," Beutner said.

The USC Jimmy Iovine and Andre "Dre" Young Academy is bringing a new high school to South L.A.

The goal is to integrate design, technology and entrepreneurship into the curriculum, providing students in underserved communities with opportunity.

"In particular, Black and Latino children from communities which have historically lacked access to these sorts of opportunities," Beutner said.

Film and television industry leaders are providing their support and expertise for LAUSD's Roybal School of Film and Television Production.

MORE | Dr. Dre, Jimmy Iovine open LAUSD school for innovators
EMBED More News Videos

Music-industry legeds Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine are teaming up with LAUSD to open a high school for entrepreneurs and innovators in South Los Angeles.



The LAUSD'S robotics program - a partnership with will.i.am - is ready to welcome 12,000 students at the start of the coming fall.

LAUSD will continue providing its families with a safety net, a $3,600 benefit per child, to help make ends meet.

"More than 80% of the families we serve as well as a considerable number of Los Angeles Unified employees are eligible to receive money from this new program," Beutner said.

In closing, Beutner asked all of L.A. to step up in support of public education.

"Los Angeles is a global city, the heart of the fifth largest economy in the world. Everyone in the Los Angeles area needs to help make sure every child gets great public education," he said.

Along with the challenge of the pandemic, during his three years as Superintendent, Beutner faced a teacher's strike - the first at LAUSD in 30 years.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationlos angeleslos angeles countylausdschoolstudents
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Mother detained after 3 children found dead in East LA
California bans state travel to Florida, 4 other states
Florida building collapse: Live Nation executive from LA among missing
Death toll rises to 11 at site of collapsed Florida building
916 migrant children at Long Beach facility reunited with family
Brush fire erupts in San Bernardino National Forest
SoCal World War II veteran celebrates 105th birthday
Show More
Florida 4-year-old helps avert fire disaster
Chase ends in shooting on 5 Freeway off-ramp in Lake View Terrace
Closer look at homeless crime: 6 questions answered with data
Jamie Lynn Spears breaks silence on Britney Spears' conservatorship
Treasure chest full of $10K hidden in Rocky Mountains
More TOP STORIES News