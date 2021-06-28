In last address as LAUSD superintendent, Beutner highlights plans to prepare students for success

"State of the art, more inclusive approaches are helping prepare future graduates for 21st century careers," Beutner said.
The USC Jimmy Iovine and Andre "Dre" Young Academy is bringing a new high school to South L.A.
The goal is to integrate design, technology and entrepreneurship into the curriculum, providing students in underserved communities with opportunity.
"In particular, Black and Latino children from communities which have historically lacked access to these sorts of opportunities," Beutner said.
Film and television industry leaders are providing their support and expertise for LAUSD's Roybal School of Film and Television Production.
The LAUSD'S robotics program - a partnership with will.i.am - is ready to welcome 12,000 students at the start of the coming fall.
LAUSD will continue providing its families with a safety net, a $3,600 benefit per child, to help make ends meet.
"More than 80% of the families we serve as well as a considerable number of Los Angeles Unified employees are eligible to receive money from this new program," Beutner said.
In closing, Beutner asked all of L.A. to step up in support of public education.
"Los Angeles is a global city, the heart of the fifth largest economy in the world. Everyone in the Los Angeles area needs to help make sure every child gets great public education," he said.
Along with the challenge of the pandemic, during his three years as Superintendent, Beutner faced a teacher's strike - the first at LAUSD in 30 years.