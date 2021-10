Dr. Dre, Jimmy Iovine launch LAUSD school to train entrepreneurs in South LA

EMBED >More News Videos Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony for USC's newest building named after them.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine are teaming up with the Los Angeles Unified School District to open a new school.The high school in South Los Angeles will open in fall 2022 on the Audubon Middle School campus.It will be focused on "training the next generation of young leaders, innovators and entrepreneurs," the district says.The school will start with a capacity up to 124 students and eventually expand up to 250.It will build on a similar approach instituted at an academy founded by the two music-industry legends at the University of Southern California.For now, the school will be known as Regional High School #1 until a naming process is completed.Aspects of design, business, and technology will be the focus - with hands-on, real-world learning to help develop young leaders, innovators and entrepreneurs."The doors of opportunity open for children in South LA," tweeted LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner.