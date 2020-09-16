u.s. & world

More than 20 injured in crane accident in Austin, Texas

The file photo shows the late fall skyline of Austin, Texas, with Interstate 35 in the foreground. (Robert Daemmrich Photography Inc/Corbis via Getty Images, File)

AUSTIN, Texas -- A "crane collision" Wednesday injured nearly two dozen people in a rapidly growing neighborhood in Austin, Texas, authorities said.

Austin-Travis County EMS reported there were at least 22 injuries, including at least seven people being treated and prepped for transport to a hospital. At least eight ambulances were headed to the scene.

Authorities described it as a "crane collision" and a "structural collapse," but they did not immediately provide more details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
