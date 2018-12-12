In West Hollywood, it's time for Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies and city officials to hit the bars and spread an annual message.Officials handed out 100,000 coasters to bars and nightclubs, letting revelers know there are many options to avoid drinking and driving. Those options include taxis, Uber and Lyft as well as free weekend rides on other forms of public transportation."Here in West Hollywood we'd like to remind the public to please, please don't drink and drive," Capt. Sergio Aloma said.The coasters also provide phone numbers for taxis. Authorities stress it's not just driving under the influence of alcohol, but people smoking pot must also be careful."People always pick up the flyers and everything on the tables so I think there's a good chance people will look at them," bar worker Zach Brown said.Rob Richmond said he worries about intoxicated drivers since he was a victim in a DUI crash in 1995."It was a head-on collision...head injury. Any controlled substance and you shouldn't be behind the wheel," he said.Deputies said don't forget that you can always have a friend be a designated driver.As a reminder of the damage a DUI can do, first-time offenders could pay between $10,000 to $15,000 in fines and that doesn't include any lawsuits that could arise if a crash happens.