Authorities seek public's help finding missing 10-year-old Lancaster girl

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 10-year-old Lancaster girl.Dezmarie Jewlee Williams was last seen Monday at her home in the 1700 block of Imperial Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.Dezmarie is 4 feet tall, weighs 80 pounds, has blue eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a grey and purple hoodie and grey pants.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lancaster sheriff's station at (661) 948-8466.