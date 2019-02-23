Consumer Reports reveals top car picks for 2019

At its huge auto test track, Consumer Reports buys and tests about 50 new cars each year, evaluating everything from performance, to fuel economy, to child seat installation. Now CR is out with its annual auto issue that includes a list of its top car and SUV picks. To make the cut, the top-performing 2019 models have to be safe, fun to drive and reliable, too.With lower gas prices, key safety features, and the desire for versatility, consumers have spoken: SUVs are now more popular than cars. So it's not surprising that many of the CR top picks are SUVs."We're looking at our exclusive reliability data, we're looking at our tests on our test track, we're looking at safety information. We're looking at all of the information that's important when you buy a car," said Jake Fisher, Consumer Reports auto expert.The Hyundai Kona was the top SUBCOMPACT SUV. CR testers found it a joy to drive and they were impressed that every trim comes standard with life-saving safety features including forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, and lane-keeping assist."There were actually two Subarus on the list this year - two SUVs," added Fisher.The popular Forester took the top COMPACT SUV spot - with a roomy interior and fuel economy that tops the class.Need more room? The larger three-row Ascent rolled right into CR's top spot for MIDSIZED SUV."It really offers a lot of room and a lot of function. And this is a new entry for them, but in reality, it's actually based on some of their other models, it actually has the same underpinnings as the Subaru Forester, so we expect the reliability will be good as well," said Fisher.Ready to splurge and treat yourself? The BMW X5 came in as CR's top LUXURY SUV. CR declared the redesigned 2019 model one of the best SUVs it has ever tested.Also rounding out Consumer Reports list for this year are four cars from Toyota, including hybrid versions of the Camry and Avalon sedans, the Prius and the Yaris. Top full-sized pickup for 2019: The Ford F-150.