Millennials flock to Pomona Fairplex in search of the perfect RV

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) --RV industry experts expect millennials will continue to help drive sales as the California RV show opens at the Fairplex in Pomona.
"They're nicer than some apartments I've seen," said Samuel Buttitta, a Santa Clarita millennial who was checking out RVs with his family.
Buttitta said he just got out of the Marine Corps and is taking time to visit national parks, and would like to have the flexibility that an RV offers.
"It's nice having the diversity, being able to travel around and just hook it up and go anywhere," Buttitta said.
Buttitta is among a growing number of millennials in recent years attracted to recreational vehicles.
"What they really like to do is get off the grid. I've got one exhibitor that did not order any electricity," said Tom Gaither, Recreational Vehicle Industry Association Show Director. "They're all solar powered."
"There's a lot of millennials who work in the tech world that can work from home," Gaither said. "Instead, they work from their motor home or their fifth wheel. That's a really big trend out here in California, especially in San Francisco."
Sales representatives for Winnebago said one of the more popular sellers among young campers is the Minnie Drop, partly because of its size. It's 20 feet and has a fresh bright yellow color. It also comes equipped with a flat-screen TV, a Bluetooth stereo and USB ports next to the bed.
Officials say at $24,000, it's more affordable for those starting out.
Figures show RV sales were up nearly 10 percent in 2017, with half a million RVs expected to be sold this year for the second consecutive year, Gaither said.
"They are fancy. It's like home away from home," Tammy Buttitta, who is visiting the show from Santa Clarita, said.
For a little more money, just under $90,000, you can buy a 44-foot Fuzion 419 Fifth Wheel with stainless steel appliances, multiple queen size beds, a 45-inch flat-screen TV, a fire place and a 15 foot patio that can extend off the back.
If money is no option, just more than $700,000 can buy a 45-foot Newmar London Aire with residential size stainless steel appliances, heated floors, a cedar lined closet, safe and a stackable washer and dryer.
The show runs through Oct. 14 at the Fairplex in Pomona. Adult admission is $15 and kids 17 and under are free.
Only active military personnel are free with ID. RV parking is available. You can save $2 by purchasing tickets online here.