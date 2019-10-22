Automotive

New DMV center for licenses, REAL ID applications opening in Pacoima

By ABC7.com staff
PACOIMA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- People living near Pacoima may soon have an easier time getting a driver's license or REAL ID.

The California Department of Motor Vehicles is set to open a new Driver License Processing Center in Pacoima on Wednesday.

The 19,000-square-foot facility will have 28 service windows and plenty of parking.

It replaces the Granada Hills facility, which closed last month.

The facility will only handle driver licenses and identification card transactions, not the full range of DMV services.

The DMV is gearing up for an increase in transactions as new federal requirements begin as of Oct. 1, 2020 for the REAL ID, required to board flights and enter secure federal facilities such as military bases and courthouses.
