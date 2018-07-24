San Pedro car show supports local high school athletics

More than 500 car enthusiasts flocked to the San Pedro Pirate Booster Car Show.The fifth annual car show brought the San Pedro High School community together to celebrate the school's athletic programs.Ninety-five vintage rides were on hand for the free event and two bands provided entertainment.A 1968 Volkswagen Beetle drove away with "Best in Show."The Pirate Booster Club says it fills in the gaps when funding is cut for athletics. Last year, the club raised close to $10,000 for new uniforms and equipment. The club also handed out $15,000 in college scholarships in 2017.