AUTOMOTIVE

San Pedro car show supports local high school athletics

SAN PEDRO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
More than 500 car enthusiasts flocked to the San Pedro Pirate Booster Car Show.


The fifth annual car show brought the San Pedro High School community together to celebrate the school's athletic programs.

Ninety-five vintage rides were on hand for the free event and two bands provided entertainment.

A 1968 Volkswagen Beetle drove away with "Best in Show."

The Pirate Booster Club says it fills in the gaps when funding is cut for athletics. Last year, the club raised close to $10,000 for new uniforms and equipment. The club also handed out $15,000 in college scholarships in 2017.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
automotivecar showclassic carscarhigh schoolhigh school sportsfundraiserschool fundingLos Angeles CountySan PedroLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
AUTOMOTIVE
Tesla Model 3 reservation holders in LA get test drive opportunity
Long Beach exhibit honors classic car culture
New 2019 Honda Insight combines hybrid MPG with sleek looks
DMV offices open earlier in several CA locations
More Automotive
Top Stories
Fire prompts mandatory evacuations in Idyllwild; arson suspected
US, EU agree to resolve US tariffs on steel, aluminum imports
Catalina plane crash: 3 injured after small plane goes off runway
Trump's Walk of Fame star destroyed; suspect turns self in
SpaceX launches 10 more communications satellites
Trump delays proposed Putin meeting until 2019
Tape reveals Trump discussing Playboy hush payment
Group of women steal $10,000 worth of Lululemon leggings
Show More
VIDEO: Mom attacked after telling man to move Walmart shopping cart
Taco Bell queso dip recalled over botulism concerns
In the Neighborhood: Leslie Sykes says Compton shaped who she is
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
VIDEO: Officer pins 10-year-old boy to ground during father's arrest
More News