Avelo Airlines to offer nonstop flights from Hollywood Burbank Airport to Vegas

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Traveling from "Tinsel Town" to "Sin City" is getting easier.

Next month, Avelo Airlines will start its nonstop service from the Hollywood Burbank Airport to Las Vegas.

The route will be offered on Fridays and Sundays starting May 3.

One-way tickets will start at $57.

