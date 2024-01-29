Los Bukis to headline first-ever all Spanish-language Las Vegas residency

"Los Bukis: The Las Vegas Residency" will be the first-ever Latin and all Spanish-language residency in the history of the Las Vegas Strip.

LAS VEGAS (KABC) -- The iconic Mexican band Los Bukis is heading to Las Vegas!

The group will headline a new residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM, Live Nation announced Monday.

The residency will consist of 15 shows scheduled for dates in May, July and September of this year. Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday at 10 a.m.

May 3, 2022 was officially declared Los Bukis Day as the legendary Mexican music group announced a new U.S. tour, including a show at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

The band reunited in 2021 for the first time in more than two decades, then kicked off a tour in with sold-out show at Inglewood's SoFi Stadium

The following year, the Los Angeles City Council officially declared May 3 to be El Dia de Los Bukis, or Los Bukis Day.