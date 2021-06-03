Arts & Entertainment

Avengers Campus: 1st look at Spiderman ride, food, merchandise

The all-new Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure opens this Friday, and we have your first complete look inside.
By Tony Cabrera
1st look at Spiderman ride, food at Avengers Campus

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Whether you're a diehard super fan or brand new to the MCU, this place really does have something for everyone.

"Avengers Campus is all of Earth's mightiest heroes coming together to create this place where guests can train," said Brent Strong, executive creative director, Walt Disney Imagineering.

Guests will now have the opportunity to team up with Spiderman and save the day on the brand new ride Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure."

"Expect a fully immersive experience," said Brittany Howell, technical project coordinator. "You can get on with kids, there's no height requirement, so get the whole family involved. and you get to team up and have fun."

When your appetite has been worked up from battling the spider-bots, you can head over to the Ant-Man and the Wasp-inspired Pym Test Kitchen for foods and drinks of all sizes.



And of course, you can't leave a new Disney Resorts land without indulging in some exclusive shopping at the all new Web Suppliers Store. In addition to the "gamma goo" and spider webs, guests can take home their very own Iron Man technology or the same spider-bots from the ride.

Avengers Campus opens up to the next generation of super heroes Friday.

