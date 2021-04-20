Riverside student accepted to 15 schools, including 5 in Ivy League

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10521091" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Coachella Valley student, who is the daughter of Mexican immigrants, defied the odds after being accepted into one of the most esteemed universities in the country.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10496364" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Congratulations are in order for two Santa Ana High School students, who have been accepted to a number of Ivy League schools, including Harvard!

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- A high school senior from Riverside will have a tough decision to make about where to attend college.That's because John W. North High School student Avery Hansberger has been accepted to 15 colleges -- including 5 Ivy League schools.Hansberger spoke to Eyewitness News during a campus visit to Harvard University"I hoped I'd get into one or two just so I had some options," he said. "Even if I got into one I would've been thrilled. When they kept coming in on that day it was a lot of shock."Hansberger says his top choices are Harvard, Yale, Princeton and Stanford.He plans to make a decision by May 1.He was North's sole valedictorian with a weighted 4.69 GPA and was involved in a range of extracurricular activities including theater, swimming and environmental programs.Hansberger says he plans to study environmental science in college.