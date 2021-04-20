Education

Riverside student accepted to 15 schools, including 5 in Ivy League

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

Riverside student accepted to 15 schools, including 5 in Ivy League

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- A high school senior from Riverside will have a tough decision to make about where to attend college.

That's because John W. North High School student Avery Hansberger has been accepted to 15 colleges -- including 5 Ivy League schools.

Hansberger spoke to Eyewitness News during a campus visit to Harvard University

"I hoped I'd get into one or two just so I had some options," he said. "Even if I got into one I would've been thrilled. When they kept coming in on that day it was a lot of shock."

MORE | Coachella Valley teen defies odds with acceptance to Harvard University
EMBED More News Videos

A Coachella Valley student, who is the daughter of Mexican immigrants, defied the odds after being accepted into one of the most esteemed universities in the country.


Hansberger says his top choices are Harvard, Yale, Princeton and Stanford.

He plans to make a decision by May 1.

He was North's sole valedictorian with a weighted 4.69 GPA and was involved in a range of extracurricular activities including theater, swimming and environmental programs.

Hansberger says he plans to study environmental science in college.



MORE | 2 Santa Ana High students accepted to Harvard
EMBED More News Videos

Congratulations are in order for two Santa Ana High School students, who have been accepted to a number of Ivy League schools, including Harvard!

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationriversideriverside countyhigh schoolcollege
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Storm bringing rain to OC, Inland Empire as it moves out of SoCal
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Amount of oil leaked in OC less than originally thought: Investigators
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
DEA busting dealers selling fentanyl-laced pills on social media
Show More
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
More TOP STORIES News