2 Santa Ana High School students accepted to number of Ivy League schools, including Harvard

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Congratulations are in order for two Santa Ana High School students, who have been accepted to a number of Ivy League schools, including Harvard!Stephany Gutierrez hopes to become a pro-bono attorney in order to serve her community. In addition to Harvard, she was accepted to Columbia, Brown and Dartmouth.Oziel Flores says he's the son of Mexican immigrants and will be a first-generation college student. He was also accepted to Princeton. Flores plans to major in mechanical engineering.Congrats!