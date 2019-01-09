Azusa shootout: 1 man killed, 1 wounded after boy is gunned down

A shootout in Azusa left two people dead and a third wounded, authorities said. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
AZUSA, Calif. (KABC) --
A shootout in Azusa Tuesday evening left two people dead and a third wounded, authorities said.

The incident began about 10 p.m. when two suspects approached a male juvenile near the intersection of East Fifth Street and North Rockvale Avenue and fatally shot him, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Another person then returned fire at the assailants as they attempted to flee the scene, investigators said. One of those individuals was killed and the other was wounded.

The identities of the deceased were immediately disclosed.

A description of the person who shot the two men was not available.
