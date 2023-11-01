Babies in Cedars neonatal ICU outfitted with specially designed Halloween costumes

Babies in the neonatal ICU at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center were outfitted with specially designed Halloween costumes to celebrate the holiday.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Every year around this time, the folks at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center carry on a really nice tradition: Halloween costumes for the babies in the neonatal intensive care unit.

The costumes are hand-sewn by volunteers, specifically designed to fit around the infants without disturbing the tubes and hookups to medical devices.

The babies may be a little young to fully understand, but the parents sure do appreciate it.

Cedars has been doing this for 20 years now.

"Parents really love dressing their kids for Halloween," said Bevin Merideth, RN, associate director of the neonatal intensive care unit, in a statement. "It allows them to celebrate their child's first Halloween, even if they are in the NICU, and then they take the costumes home as a keepsake to show their babies how much they've grown."

