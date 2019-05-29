Missing father named person of interest in death of infant daughter found in Bellflower parking lot

By and ABC7.com staff
BELLFLOWER, Calif. (KABC) -- A deceased 8-month-old girl has been identified as the daughter of a Sacramento County man after both were reported missing and the child's body was found in the parking lot of a Bellflower mortuary, authorities confirmed Tuesday.

The Los Angeles County coroner's office said the girl's name was Alexia Rose Echeverria. A funeral home employee discovered her in a car seat, partially wrapped in a blanket, behind a dumpster Monday evening in the 10300 block of Alondra Boulevard, according to investigators.

Her father, 22-year-old Alexander Echeverria, remains missing, a Los Angeles County sheriff's detective said Tuesday.

The case was turned over to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department, which described the man being sought as a person of interest in his daughter's death.

According to Los Angeles County sheriff's investigators, the father and child were last seen Friday evening in Bellflower as Alexander Echeverria was driving a gray 2014 Volkswagen Jetta with California license plate No. 7FFT866. Authorities said Alexander has family in the Bellflower area.

In a statement, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department said "Alexander was last seen in Southern California early Monday morning."

He is described by authorities as "at-risk" because his family says he suffers from depression.

Alexia's cause of death has not been disclosed. An autopsy is pending.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Blagg or Detective Lawler of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Missing Persons Detail at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-Tips (8477).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bellflowerlos angeleslos angeles countymissing girllos angelesmissing childrensheriffmissing persondeath investigation
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Show More
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
More TOP STORIES News