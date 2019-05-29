Missing father named person of interest in death of infant daughter found in Bellflower parking lot

Authorities have identified the eight month old infant found dead next to a mortuary in #Bellflower. Her body was in a car seat left near a dumpster. Police are searching for the baby’s father as a person of interest in her death. @ABC7 4pm pic.twitter.com/wOMls2wdKO — Amy Powell (@abc7amy) May 28, 2019

BELLFLOWER, Calif. (KABC) -- A deceased 8-month-old girl has been identified as the daughter of a Sacramento County man after both were reported missing and the child's body was found in the parking lot of a Bellflower mortuary, authorities confirmed Tuesday.The Los Angeles County coroner's office said the girl's name was Alexia Rose Echeverria. A funeral home employee discovered her in a car seat, partially wrapped in a blanket, behind a dumpster Monday evening in the 10300 block of Alondra Boulevard, according to investigators.Her father, 22-year-old Alexander Echeverria, remains missing, a Los Angeles County sheriff's detective said Tuesday.The case was turned over to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department, which described the man being sought as a person of interest in his daughter's death.According to Los Angeles County sheriff's investigators, the father and child were last seen Friday evening in Bellflower as Alexander Echeverria was driving a gray 2014 Volkswagen Jetta with California license plate No. 7FFT866. Authorities said Alexander has family in the Bellflower area.In a statement, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department said "Alexander was last seen in Southern California early Monday morning."He is described by authorities as "at-risk" because his family says he suffers from depression.Alexia's cause of death has not been disclosed. An autopsy is pending.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Blagg or Detective Lawler of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Missing Persons Detail at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-Tips (8477).