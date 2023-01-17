1-month-old girl dies after rollover collision on 101 Freeway in Valley Village, CHP says

Three people, including a young child, were injured in a three-vehicle crash on the 101 Freeway in the Valley Village area Monday.

VALLEY VILLAGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 1-month-old baby girl died after she was ejected from a vehicle in a rollover crash on the 101 Freeway, the CHP says.

The crash happened Monday afternoon near the Tujunga Avenue ramp in the Valley Village area.

Investigators determined that a 2018 Land Rover with three Sylmar residents - two adults and an infant - inside was driving northbound on the 101 in the No. 5 lane when a large truck towing an enclosed van trailer merged onto the freeway from the shoulder just ahead of them.

The Land Rover and truck collided in the lane and the SUV flipped over multiple times before smashing into the concrete sound wall and coming to rest on its roof, according to the CHP collision report.

As it rolled over, a passenger only described as a 1-month-old girl was ejected from the vehicle. The girl was transported to Cedars Sinai Medical Center and was pronounced dead there.

The driver of the Land Rover, a 27-year-old Sylmar man, and another passenger, 26-year-old Sylmar woman, were also transported to the hospital with significant injuries.

The driver of the 2015 Kenworth truck was identified as a 67-year-old Los Angeles man. Video from AIR7 HD showed the man sitting near the scene after the crash and appearing to not be seriously injured.

The AIR7 HD footage also showed a child's car seat on the roadway near the crash scene, though it was not immediately clear from the report whether the infant was in the seat at the time of the collision. It was also not immediately known from the CHP report if the two Sylmar residents were the parents of the child.

The incident was initially reported as a three-vehicle crash but the CHP report doesn't indicate that a third vehicle played a role in the collision.

CHP is continuing to investigate the crash.