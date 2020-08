EMBED >More News Videos A woman who was 35 weeks pregnant was fatally struck by a suspected DUI driver in Anaheim, police say.

ANAHEIM (KABC) -- More than two weeks after a pregnant woman was killed by an alleged DUI driver in Anaheim , her baby is now expected to leave the hospital.James Alvarez, the woman's husband, told ABC7 the baby is expected to go home on Monday.Yesenia Aguilar was killed by an alleged DUI driver on Aug. 12, leaving her premature baby in critical condition.Alvarez sent us a video days later saying baby Adalyn Rose was making "amazing progress." Courtney Pandolfi, 40, has been charged with the murder of Aguilar.