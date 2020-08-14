Garden Grove woman charged with murder in death of pregnant 23-year-old in suspected DUI crash

Courtney Fritz Pandolfi, 40 was also charged with a felony county of driving under the influence of a drugs that caused an injury, as well as one misdemeanor count of driving with a suspended license, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office.
Pandolfi has a long history of driving under the influence of drugs and was convicted in 2008, 2015 and 2016. She faces a maximum sentence of life if convicted on all charges.
"This was 100 percent preventable. This woman knew the consequences of driving under the influence and she did it anyway," D.A. Todd Spitzer said in a statement.
Heartbroken husband speaks out after pregnant wife fatally struck by DUI suspect in Anaheim
Yesenia Lisette Aguilar, 23, walking with her husband near the intersection of Katella Avenue and Bayless Street about 7:30 pm. Tuesday when a white SUV jumped a curb and hit her, according to the Anaheim Police Department. Aguilar's husband was narrowly missed by the vehicle.
Yesenia Aguilar, a Disneyland employee, was 35 weeks pregnant at the time of the collision.
"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our cast member Yesenia Aguilar and we offer our deepest condolences to her family, friends and loved ones," a spokesperson for the Anaheim resort said in a statement.
After the crash, paramedics rushed the gravely injured woman to UCI Medical Center, where a caesarean section was performed to deliver the baby, a police spokesman said. The newborn baby girl was admitted in critical condition to UCI's neonatal intensive care unit.
A GoFundMe page has been created in Aguilar's honor.
City News Service contributed to this report.