Baby photo shoot honors mom fatally struck by DUI suspect in Anaheim

ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) -- The family of a pregnant woman who was struck and killed by an alleged DUI driver in Anaheim is hoping to raise awareness about the dangers of drunk driving with a poignant photo shoot.

Although 23-year-old Yesenia Aguilar did not survive the tragic Aug. 11 incident, doctors were able to save the life of her infant daughter, named Adalyn Rose. The woman's husband, James Alvarez, was standing alongside her at the time of the collision but escaped injury.
EMBED More News Videos

A Southern California father says his little girl has taught him to not give up, and says she's one last gift from his wife.


Photos shared by the victim's family show baby Adalyn wrapped in her mother's wedding veil and surrounded by her mother's makeup and favorite flowers. A composite image, with Alvarez holding his daughter and a previous photo of Aguilar, appears to show the mother gazing at them.

The family has scheduled a virtual fundraiser for Oct. 23, to raise money for Adalyn and for the group Mother Against Drunk Driving.

Baby leaving hospital after pregnant mother killed by alleged DUI driver in Anaheim
EMBED More News Videos

The baby of a pregnant woman killed by an alleged DUI driver in Anaheim earlier this month is now expected to go home.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
anaheimorange countyduifatal crashdui crashpregnant woman
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman accused of racist Torrance tirade sentenced for attack
Eddie Van Halen dead at 65 of cancer, son says
Covina football coach busts door-to-door scammers
Trump sign appears near 405 Fwy in Sepulveda Pass
St. Louis couple indicted for waving guns at protesters
Fugitive wanted for double murder arrested in Burbank
EDD employee says thousands losing benefits by mistake
Show More
Pres. Trump halts COVID-19 relief talks until after election
Ventura County moves to red tier in CA reopening framework
Facebook broadens measures against QAnon
Good boy! Dog helps save OC family from house fire
Selena's husband says he wishes he had amnesia on day she died
More TOP STORIES News