Customs agents seize baby products from China at SoCal ports for safety violations

The products violated U.S. safety standards for children and were discovered concealed among legitimate cargo, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- More than 2,000 baby products were seized at the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports in four separate shipments from China earlier this year, federal officials say.

The products included autism balance chairs, baby walkers, baby changing tables and toys, valued in total at almost $80,000.

The products lacked safety certificates and tracking labels and violated U.S. laws for child safety, according to CBP.

"CBP is committed to preventing the illegal importation of products that violate U.S. safety standards, as they have the potential to cause harm to children, our most vulnerable consumers," said Cheryl Davies, CBP Director of Field Operations in Los Angeles.

In 2023, the agency intercepted 344 shipments at the Los Angeles/Long Beach port complex for violations of U.S. health and safety regulations, including flammable clothing, unsafe power strips, personal hygiene products and toys with lead paint.