SoCal-based Baby Quest Foundation helps aspiring parents struggling to have baby

Treatments to help people have babies can be very expensive.

But some families are getting some much needed help.

The Southern California-based Baby Quest Foundation provides aspiring parents across the country with thousands of dollars in grants to help them undergo the treatments to grow their families.

Roxy Valle and Taylor Orci, for example, are a trans non-binary couple.

Their insurance doesn't cover assisted-reproduction costs like IVF treatment, physician fees and medications.

Orci said such procedures could cost upwards of $30,000.

"We don't have the fortune to create a biological baby together," said Valle.

They went searching for help and came across the Baby Quest Foundation.

After a rigorous application process that includes a medical evaluation, personal essays and a video explaining their infertility journey, the foundation awarded Roxy and Taylor a $10,000 grant to help with medical expenses.

Pamela Hirsch started the foundation in 2012 after her own daughter struggled with infertility.

"The need for assisted reproduction is growing, definitely," Hirsch said. "The cost is also increasing. And unfortunately, insurance coverage isn't keeping up with it."

In the past 11 years, the organization has awarded $2.6 million in grants and helped families create 149 babies across the country.

"One of the things we love about Baby Quest is that it understood us as LGBTQ people in our infertility journey," Taylor said. "But I know they also support single parents in addition to traditional heterosexual couples who are struggling with infertility."

Baby Quest runs solely on donations - which are all tax deductible.