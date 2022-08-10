ABC7 to host Back To School Town Hall

Students in the Los Angeles Unified School District head back to class on Monday.

From COVID to school safety and mental health, parents and students may still have many questions about going back to school. On Thursday, ABC7 is hosting a town hall with LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho, a local teacher and more experts to get the answers for you.

Watch ABC7 at 4:30 p.m. Thursday for more information as students return to the classroom.

Resources

LAUSD COVID resource page: https://achieve.lausd.net/covidfaq

Understanding Teacher Shortages in California: https://learningpolicyinstitute.org/product/interactive-map-understanding-teacher-shortages-california