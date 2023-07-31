Thousands of San Bernardino students return to campus in July heat

Thousands of students are returning to campus in San Bernardino and are being reminded to stay cool in the summer heat.

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- It's still July but thousands of students in San Bernardino were back to school on Monday.

The San Bernardino City Unified School District started the new school year with several changes in place, including different start times and a new superintendent.

"The kids are ready, the staff is excited and let the learning begin," said district spokesperson Linda Bardere.

Superintendent Maruicio Arellano was hired by the board earlier this year, but is a familiar face in the district. He grew up in San Bernardino and attended local schools. He also worked at other districts in the Inland Empire but now is back home.

As some 46,000 students return to campus during the summer heat, the district is reminding everyone to take precautions: Stay hydrated and dress for the hot weather. Parents are also asked to download the district's app to help them keep up with the latest developments in the schools.