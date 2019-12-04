Bail bondsman fatally shot at Moreno Valley hotel; suspected gunman identified, sought

By and ABC7.com staff
MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Eyewitness News has learned that a 42-year-old man who was shot and killed Tuesday evening at a hotel in Moreno Valley was a bail agent who was not working in that capacity at the time of the incident.

A suspect has been identified and is being sought in the homicide, which was reported about 7:15 p.m. as an assault with a deadly weapon in the 24000 block of Sunnymead Boulevard, a spokesperson for the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said.

Deputies arrived at the scene and found the victim, later identified as James Black, suffering from a gunshot wound, the spokesperson said. The Lake Elsinore resident was transported to a hospital, where he died.

The Sheriff's Department later confirmed the man being sought in the killing is 41-year-old Chad James Green, who is seen in photos published on an unofficial wanted poster.

Green, a Riverside resident, is described as white, 6 feet 2 inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He has multiple tattoos, including some on his arms that depict skulls, an eagle on his abdomen, and a Viking.

He is described as being armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about his whereabouts or the shooting is asked to call the sheriff's homicide tip line at (951) 955-2777.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
