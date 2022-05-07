At-home bakery to brick and mortar shop, Gemini Bakehouse celebrates one year

SILVER LAKE (KABC) -- The owners of Gemini Bakehouse in Silver Lake are celebrating one year in their brick and mortar shop. Hannah and Conor Smith started Gemini Bakehouse out of their home 2020."Never in our wildest dreams did we think that our little porch bakery would have a standalone retail shop little on wholesale seven days a week," said Hannah Smith.They're open for walk-up and preorder customers Friday, Saturday and Sunday. And they say they usually sell out."It started out as just a way to raise money and help people that were affected in a pandemic, specifically in food and restaurant industry. And when we were both furloughed, we kind of turned it into a full-time thing," said Conor Smith.The Smiths come from the baking world. It's even how they met, making challah bread years ago at a bakery in Agora Hills. The two dreamt of always opening a shop together. But when the pandemic happened, it gave them that push. Now, they're serving their favorite treats packed with flavor, color, and lots of sprinkles."Cinnamon Rolls and doughnuts are the kind of the big hitters but the sleepers are the bread and the pretzels if I do say so myself," said Conor Smith.