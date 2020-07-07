Inglewood man arrested on murder, sex assault charges involving missing Bakersfield teen

An Inglewood man has been arrested in connection to the disappearance of a 13-year-old girl from Bakersfield.
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- An Inglewood man has been arrested in connection to the disappearance of a 13-year-old girl from Bakersfield who went missing last week.

The suspect, identified as 24-year-old Armando Cruz, faces 18 felony charges, including first-degree murder and sexual assault following the disappearance of Patricia Alatorre.

Police say Alatorre went missing late Wednesday night.

A white pickup truck, which police say belongs to Cruz and which was spotted leaving the area Alatorre was last seen, was also seized.

Bakersfield police is asking anyone who lives on Cruz's street in the 900 block of South Oak Street in Inglewood to contact them if they have information that could help in the investigation.

Cruz was first identified as a person of interest and was arrested after he was interviewed by detectives.

It's unclear how Alatorre and Cruz came in contact with each other, but police say they initially believed Alatorre left home voluntarily.
