Baking Memories 4 Kids sends New Jersey family to Disney

By Ashley Johnson
WILLIAMSTOWN, N.J. -- The non-profit Baking Memories 4 Kids surprised local six-year-old Sebastian Foster with an all-expense-paid trip to Disney World.

The national organization carried out the grand surprise with fire trucks coming to the Foster's house and founder, Frank Squeo, hopping to share the big news. The organization makes dreams come true for families with children battling life-threatening or chronic illnesses.

"He's been asking to go to Disney for a long time, so he's so excited," said Sebastian's mother Beatriz Foster.

Since birth her son was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease. The family spent years in and out of the hospital. During the pandemic, Sebastian received a transplant so he is finally healthy enough to travel.

"It actually means everything. This will actually be our first trip as a whole family," his mother said.

The mission is personal for Squeo. He started the non-profit eight years ago.

"I had advanced Stage 3 cancer 14 years ago and if it wasn't for a miracle I would not be here today," Squeo said.

His miracle has become a blessing for many families. The non-profit bakes and sells cookies to send families to Disney World. Volunteers bake the cookies, which are then sold for only a span of two months. The families selected get front of the line passes at every single park.

Baking Memories 4 Kids to date has sent more than 250 families to Orlando.

"Some of our kids aren't here any longer and how powerful was that trip because somebody bought cookies," Squeo said.

People are encouraged to support this great cause and become a memory maker by purchasing cookies: https://www.bakingmemories4kids.com.
