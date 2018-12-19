A shooting in Baldwin Park on Tuesday evening left one man dead and a teenage boy wounded, authorities said.Baldwin Park police officers responded about 9 p.m. to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 15000 block of Olive Street, according to Los Angeles County sheriff's Sgt. Robert Gray.The adult victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.The boy, believed to be about 15 years old, was shot once in the upper body and transported to a hospital for treatment, Gray said. He has since been released.A description of the shooter was not available.Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.