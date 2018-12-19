Baldwin Park shooting leaves man dead, teenage boy hospitalized

EMBED </>More Videos

A shooting in Baldwin Park on Tuesday evening left one man dead and a teenage boy wounded, authorities said. (RMG)

BALDWIN PARK, Calif. (KABC) --
A shooting in Baldwin Park on Tuesday evening left one man dead and a teenage boy wounded, authorities said.

Baldwin Park police officers responded about 9 p.m. to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 15000 block of Olive Street, according to Los Angeles County sheriff's Sgt. Robert Gray.

The adult victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The boy, believed to be about 15 years old, was shot once in the upper body and transported to a hospital for treatment, Gray said. He has since been released.

A description of the shooter was not available.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
2 arrested in South LA after OC burglary leads to high-speed chase
Dozens of Amazon packages found dumped in Rolling Hills Estates
Parents say Torrance nuns embezzled millions over 20 years
Elon Musk unveils underground transit tunnel in Hawthorne
Man, 82, arrested in connection to fatal Redlands hit-run
OC woman arrested in Holy Fire fundraising scam
LA sheriff's deputy receives the gift of running after losing leg
Burbank residents frustrated by Tesla parking conflict
Show More
Teacher's union fires back at LAUSD over fact-finding report
Women are sending love letters to convicted killer Chris Watts
Simi Valley crossing guard struck, killed in 3-vehicle collision
1 injured in shooting at bus on 10 Freeway in West LA
Severely abused dog found in Long Beach trash recovering
More News