Man arrested for allegedly stabbing mother to death in her Baldwin Park home, LASD says

BALDWIN PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his mom to death at her home in Baldwin Park, authorities said.

The incident happened Wednesday around 8 p.m. at a home in the 3600 block of Palm Avenue.

According to the sheriff's department, when deputies arrived, they found the woman with several stab wounds to her upper torso. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman's adult son, who has not been identified, was detained and later arrested. A motive for the stabbing has not yet been determined.

Eyewitness News learned the woman lived at the home but the son did not.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

You can also submit an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visiting the L.A. Crime Stoppers website.