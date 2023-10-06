'This is our home': Baldwin Park USD parents, students protest possible school closures

Parents and students rallied outside the offices of the Baldwin Park Unified School District earlier this week to protest several possible school closures.

BALDWIN PARK (KABC) -- Parents and students rallied outside the offices of the Baldwin Park Unified School District earlier this week to protest several possible school closures.

By the end of the school year, Central and Margaret Heath elementary schools may close completely, and BP STEM Academy may be consolidated. An advisory committee recommended the changes, citing financial challenges.

The district says enrollment dropped 20% between 2018 and 2022 and discussion of school closures has been happening since 2015.

The district closed Elwin Elementary School in 2022 and Pleasant View Elementary School was shut down earlier this year. The committee is now recommending two more schools be closed in 2027.

In a statement, BPUSD said in part, "We understand the topic of school closures is difficult; however, to ensure that future generations of Baldwin Park Unified students have access to robust educational opportunities, it is necessary to adjust current facility operations and address school consolidation and reorganization."

Parents say their kids will have to be transferred to a different school in the district, which they say will create new problems.

"It would be quite a bit for some of our parents and grandparents who walk their kids to school," said parent Tricia Gamez. "It'll probably be over a mile."

The Board of Education will vote on the closures during its regular meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 10.

The district is encouraging parents and concerned residents to attend all board meetings to share their thoughts.