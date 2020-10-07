Politics

More than 2,000 LA County ballots printed, mailed without presidential race

Los Angeles County election officials are apologizing for a misprint of more than 2,000 ballots that omitted the presidential race.
By
WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County election officials are apologizing for a misprint of more than 2,000 ballots that omitted the presidential race.

The ballots were sent to voters in the Woodland Hills area.

Susan Kapitanoff says she noticed the omission as soon as she opened her ballot over the weekend.

"I immediately opened it to look at it and examine it and as I did I realized there was no place to vote for president," she recalled. "I called my husband over and we looked at it several times and there was no place to vote for president."

Susan says she contacted county voting officials.

"They very quickly came back with an explanation that it seemed to be a misprint."

The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder office says it was a printing error, affecting about 2,100 ballots.

Registrar Dean Logan said: "We are now in the process of alerting all affected voters in this precinct of the error by robocall and email, and tomorrow morning we will be mailing out new, corrected ballots with a letter describing the error."

"We encourage all voters to discard the faulty ballot and fill-out and return the accurate one. If they have already filled out and mailed their original ballot, we will cancel their original ballot once their new ballot is received."

In a separate event, a woman in East Los Angeles says she saw a couple ballots misplaced, outside the mailbox near her apartment building.

"I saw a pile of mail and I was looking at it and I was like what is all this," she said. "And I take my shades off and put my glasses on and I couldn't believe it was ballots."

The registrar says the postal service should place ballots inside the mailbox. If they can't they should leave a notice for the resident to pick it up at the post office.

There are also protections in place, including signature matching technology, that would prevent anyone from using a ballot - other than the voter it was addressed to.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswoodland hillslos angeleslos angeles countyvoting2020 presidential electionelection
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Nick Cordero's widow implores Trump to show empathy
Eddie Van Halen dead at 65 of cancer, son says
Covina football coach busts door-to-door scammers
Johnny Nash, singer behind 'I Can See Clearly Now,' dies at 80
Woman accused of racist Torrance tirade sentenced for attack
Baby photo shoot honors mom fatally struck by DUI suspect
Trump sign appears near 405 Fwy in Sepulveda Pass
Show More
St. Louis couple indicted for waving guns at protesters
Fugitive wanted for double murder arrested in Burbank
Pres. Trump halts COVID-19 relief talks until after election
Ventura County moves to red tier in CA reopening framework
Facebook broadens measures against QAnon
More TOP STORIES News