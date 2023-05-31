From immigrant to highest ranking Asian American at HPD

Executive Assistant Chief: The defining moment that led Ban Tien to a life of service for his country and community

HOUSTON, Texas -- May is Asian American and Pacific Islander month, and we're honoring the people who are leading their industries and inspiring others.

Ban Tien immigrated to Houston with his family when he was 6-years-old and joined the Army right out of high school. He joined the Houston police department in 1997 and in April 2023 he was became not only the highest ranking, but also the first Asian American Executive Assistant Chief on the force.

"I'm extremely proud, proud not for myself, but the fact that it opened up, you know, a lot of doors, a lot of doors for perhaps, you know, immigrant kids coming in," Tien said.

