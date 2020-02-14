Arts & Entertainment

Mexican band Banda MS honored by LA City Council for work bringing communities together

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The popular Mexican band Banda MS was recognized Friday by the city of Los Angeles. Officials presented the band with a certificate of recognition for their global success ahead of the group's concerts at Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles.

Banda MS was created in Mexico 17 years ago by two brothers, Sergio and Alberto Lizárraga. "MS" stands for Mazatlan, Sinaloa.

"This genre has taken the world's stage and it is doing so much to bring our communities together," said Councilman Gil Cedillo. "They are crossing borders at a time when people are talking about walls, they are in fact building the Banda bridge."

The group has been successful since their first album debut in 2004, "No Podras."

In 2018, the group won two Billboard Latin Music Awards: Top Latin Album and Mexican regional artist of the year. In April, they've been booked as one of the acts to play at Coachella.
